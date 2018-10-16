Video Wall

Ahead Of Sabarimala Temple Opening, Protesters Plan to Stop Women From Entering The Temple

Ahead Of Sabarimala Temple Opening, Protesters Plan to Stop Women From Entering The Temple

News18 Excerpts: Kaneez Surka on #MeToo and Why We Need More Female Comedians

Comedian Kaneez Surka talks to News18’s Sneha Bengani about improv comedy, the challenges of being a female comedian in India, taking her own time to process her #MeToo story and why we need more women humorists.

News18.com

First published: October 16, 2018, 5:38 PM IST | Updated: 7 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
Comedian Kaneez Surka talks to News18’s Sneha Bengani about improv comedy, the challenges of being a female comedian in India, taking her own time to process her #MeToo story and why we need more women humorists.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...