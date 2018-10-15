Video Wall

Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?

Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?

News18 Excerpts: Mallika Dua On #MeToo, Consent and Misconduct

Mallika Dua on #MeToo before charges on Vinod Dua came in light.

News18.com

First published: October 15, 2018, 10:05 PM IST | Updated: 4 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
Mallika Dua on #MeToo before charges on Vinod Dua came in light. With the global #MeToo movement finally catching up in India, actor-comedian Mallika Dua talks to News18’s Sneha Bengani about why is it important to believe survivors, how she is coping with finding her male friends in the wrong and her idea of consent.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...