News18 Excerpts: We Have To Take India To New Heights Without Leaving Anyone Says PM Modi

May 26, 2019 02:54 PM IST India India Share

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance after he was formally elected their leader. Setting out the agenda for the next term of his government in the Central Hall of the Parliament, he spoke about the hazards of VIP culture, the government's new slogan, and what it would do to ensure development for all sections.