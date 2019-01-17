News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider

Relief for Maharashtra Dance Bars as the Apex Court strikes down stringent rules. The Supreme Court has struck down some provisions of the 2016 Maharashtra law imposing restrictions on licensing and functioning of dance bars in the state. The court set aside the condition to mandatorily install CCTVs cameras, saying it violated privacy. It also allowed payment of tips to performers but said currency notes should not be showered on them. The top court further quashed the provisions mandating that the bars should be 1km away from religious places and educational institutions also permitting the sale of liquor. But interestingly the ban on ‘obscenity’ continues. The conspicuous archaic term continues to be a debatable aspect of the Indian law and has been a tool for harassment and political witch hunt. What does ‘obscenity’ mean and how does one understand it?