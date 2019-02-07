News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption

Robert Vadra, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the second day on Thursday in connection with a probe into allegations that he laundered money to purchase illegal foreign assets. His statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). His appearance before the ED on Wednesday acquired political overtones with his wife Priyanka Gandhi, appointed Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, accompanying him to the investigating agency's office. She took charge of her new post at the Congress' national headquarters on Akbar Road after that.