News18 Explains: Post-Demonetisation Jobs Data Controversy

Jan 30, 2019

Two independent members of the NSC, P C Mohanan and J V Meenakshi, quitting the Commission over disagreements with the government on the back-series GDP data and delay in release of labour force survey. Mohanan was also the acting chairperson of the Commission. So what is this controversy all about? The opposition alleges that the post-demonetisation has led to loss of jobs. Watch this News18 Explainer to know more.