News18 Explains: The Crisis of Representation in Indian Judiciary

The woeful representation of SC/ST community in India’s top judiciary recently came to fore when Kerala high court not finding a single candidate from the reserved category crossing the threshold of minimum percentage of marks for appointment as judicial officers in trial courts. Record show that independent India has only seen one Chief Justice from the community in over 70 years of history. There is growing clamour to improve the representation of these communities in Indian courts with the current Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, even telling the High Courts to relax norms to give them representation in judiciary.