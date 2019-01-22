News18 Explains: The EVM tampering controversy

Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs have been used for all assembly elections and general elections since 1999. While they have certainly improved the efficiency and speed of elections in a large democracy like India, the recent controversies involving the alleged tempering of these machines have cast doubts about their credibility. Several political parties and politicians are now calling for the return of ballot box system arguing that electronic machines can’t guarantee a foolproof voting process and that the Election Commission of India must step in to ally these fears. But can India afford to go back to ballot box system and are EVMs really hackable?​