News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.

Jan 21, 2019 09:04 PM IST India

Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, one of things that will be keenly watched is Modi govt's final budget which is expected to be presented on February 1 . Breaking away from what is standard practice for any outgoing government, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to go for an interim budget instead of a vote on account. It's expected to be full of sops and waivers for farmers, tax payers and businesses in an attempt to gain trust of voters ahead of the polls. Sources have revealed that the govt will go for a full-fledged budget to accommodate key policy decisions. The move also portrays the government’s confidence in getting re-elected in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. ​