English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
» » News18 Shorts

News18 Explains: What Led To the Escalation of Tensions Between India And Pakistan

Feb 27, 2019 09:25 PM IST India India
Share

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated after Indian Air Force jets conducted air strikes inside Pakistan territory on Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, amid heightened tensions and a warning of retaliation, Pakistan violated Indian airspace by flying jets across LoC which resulted in a brief showdown between IAF and PAF planes. In the brief exchange, both countries claimed to have shot down each other’s jets. Later in the day, Pakistani authorities claimed to have captured an Indian wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman. So why has situation come to such a pass? Here’s a lowdown of all that has happened since yesterday.

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram