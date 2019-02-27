News18 Explains: What Led To the Escalation of Tensions Between India And Pakistan

Feb 27, 2019 09:25 PM IST India India Share

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated after Indian Air Force jets conducted air strikes inside Pakistan territory on Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, amid heightened tensions and a warning of retaliation, Pakistan violated Indian airspace by flying jets across LoC which resulted in a brief showdown between IAF and PAF planes. In the brief exchange, both countries claimed to have shot down each other’s jets. Later in the day, Pakistani authorities claimed to have captured an Indian wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman. So why has situation come to such a pass? Here’s a lowdown of all that has happened since yesterday.