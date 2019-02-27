English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Explains: What's PRC And Why Did it Spark Protests in Arunachal Pradesh

Feb 27, 2019 06:49 PM IST India India
Arunachal Pradesh witnessed widespread protest after the state government led by CM Pema Khandu announced that it was considering issuing PRCs (Permanente Resident Certificates) to six non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APSTs) communities living in the Namsai and Changlang districts and to the Gorkhas living in Vijaynagar. At least one civilian was shot dead and scores others were injured after protestors took to streets in state capital, Itanagar. Among those communities are Deoris, Sonowal Kacharis, Morans, Adivasis and Mishings. Most of these communities are recognized as Scheduled Tribes in neighbouring Assam​

