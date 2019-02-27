News18 Explains: What's PRC And Why Did it Spark Protests in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh witnessed widespread protest after the state government led by CM Pema Khandu announced that it was considering issuing PRCs (Permanente Resident Certificates) to six non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APSTs) communities living in the Namsai and Changlang districts and to the Gorkhas living in Vijaynagar. At least one civilian was shot dead and scores others were injured after protestors took to streets in state capital, Itanagar. Among those communities are Deoris, Sonowal Kacharis, Morans, Adivasis and Mishings. Most of these communities are recognized as Scheduled Tribes in neighbouring Assam​