News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya

Jan 29, 2019 08:23 PM IST

Seeking to speed up the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the face of judicial delays and growing pressure from the RSS, the central government moved the Supreme Court, saying it is "duty bound" to return to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and other owners the land adjacent to the disputed site in Ayodhya. In its application, the Centre has sought modification of the Supreme Court's orders in 2003 and 2011 by which a complete status quo was imposed on entire 67.7 acre of the land acquired by the government in 1993.