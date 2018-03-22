'Breakthrough Actor of the Year' Rajkummar Says 'It Was a Dream to Do Some Meaningful Cinema One Day'

At this point in Rajkummar Rao’s increasingly successful career, it's hard to remember a time when he wasn’t a major player in Bollywood. Over the years, he has earned himself a well-deserved spot in the list of top actors in Bollywood with performances in some great movies, such as Shahid, Aligarh, Trapped and Newton, the last of which was India’s official entry to the 90th Academy Awards.As News18.com celebrated the glory of new age and content-driven cinema through the first edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards on Tuesday, we honoured the accomplishments of Rajkummar by felicitating him with Breakthrough Actor of the Year Award.Be it his turn as a family man who gets bankrupted in Hansal Mehta’s critically-acclaimed CityLights or his performance of a small-town stud in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Bareilly Ki Barfi, Rajkummar has always made sure to avoid being typecast and carved out his own niche with a variety of more layered roles.In the year 2017 apart from starring in three back-to-back exceptionally well-made films, he forayed into digital space with Alt Balaji’s Bose: Dead/Alive, set around the life and legend of Subhas Chandra Bose and settled any doubts about his formidable artistry and phenomenal talent.While accepting the award from jury members Sudhir Mishra, Nikkhil Advani and Sujoy Ghosh, Rajkummar said, “I want to thank all my filmmakers and friends who have told such amazing stories last year and contributed so much. It’s been a great year for cinema and I hope this continues. I’m just so happy that a dream which I saw sitting in Gurgaon that one day I want to do some meaningful cinema and I went to a film school for that and it’s happening right in front of my eyes so thank you so much. I thank the audience for watching these stories and assure them that I will keep entertaining them.”Up next for the actor is an impressive line-up of some six-seven films, combining both commercial and indie cinema. These include Omerta, Fanne Khan, Stree and Mental Hai Kya.Talking about Mental Hai Kya, which marks his second collaboration with Kangana Ranaut, he said, “We haven’t started shooting yet. But I really like Kangana. We have done a film together, Queen, which is a cult hit. So, I am obviously looking forward to getting on to the sets now.”On speculation about a possible ego clash between the two, Rajkummar said, “Trust me, for me acting is not about ego. It is something very pure, it’s about dealing with pure emotions. (So), how can you put your ego in that?”