News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award

The TVF team were ecstatic on winning their first award at the first edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards.



The series revolves around Four Bachelor Flatmates who in every episode will deal with a specific daily life bachelor related problem. It’s about their battle against an external X problem as a single team The Bachelors. TVF’s Bachelors in 2017 brough it’s season two where their practical problems caught the fancy of the audience. Each episode was themed around a movie and while it was hilarious, it also worked in the show’s favour, without trying too hard to impress its niche urban audience.

