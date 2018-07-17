Video Wall

Nigeria Overtakes India to Become Country with Highest Number of Poor

Nigeria overtook India for being the country with the most number of poor.

News18.com

First published: July 17, 2018, 11:11 AM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
A distinction no country wants. India remained stubbornly in the top spot, a place with the most people living in extreme poverty.
Not anymore as Nigeria overtook India recently and became the country with the world's highest no. of people living in extreme poverty.
It refers to people living on less than $1.90 a day. The threshold captures those who struggle to obtain even basic necessities: Food, Shelter Clothing. Watch the video to know more.

