Meet Your new Running Companions by Nike & Adidas

A running shoe should be lightweight have the right cushioning, should provide energy return, and above all, must be durable.

First published: May 8, 2018, 9:33 PM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
A running shoe should be lightweight have the right cushioning, should provide energy return, and above all, must be durable. Keeping this in mind, here are 2 shoes recently launched in India which you can consider.

Nike recently launched Epic React Flyknit and we tested it out on all terrains and if you are looking out for a shoe to start your journey of fitness this is the shoe for you.

The Adidas Alpha Bounce finally gets a Successor in the form of Alpha Bounce Beyond, Using the same formula but with better ingredients.

Overall it’s a running shoe that’s versatile enough to be your everyday companion but If you want to replace your old running shoes, you should know that there are more of all-around training shoes best suited to be used for daily training, short runs and for jogging.
