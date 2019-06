Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus

Nipah is back in Kerala. Nipah is dreaded as there is no known cure for humans, or animals. It's transmitted by the Pteropus bat species also known as fruit bats, or flying foxes. In 2018, a Nipah outbreak in Kerala killed 17 people. Nipah had hit two districts - Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Watch to know more about the nipah virus, how you can prevent it and symptoms of it.