Nirav Modi Staying in This New York Hotel

First published: February 18, 2018, 4:29 PM IST | Updated: February 19, 2018
Fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi, who is allegedly involved in a massive Rs 11,515 crore bank fraud, is staying at the luxurious JW Marriot Essex House in America's New York City, sources said. The 43 storied building is close to his Madison Avenue store and is situated at one of the costly locales in New York.
