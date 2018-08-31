Video Wall

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Nissan GT-R: Freedom in a Supercar

Surely there are cars like Lamborghinis and Ferraris of the world which are too good looking and exotic machines in their own sense, but what matters to me is the legacy, the persona and the performance that Nissan GT-R brings to the table that for me is my idea of freedom.

News18.com

First published: August 31, 2018, 12:45 PM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
Surely there are cars like Lamborghinis and Ferraris of the world which are too good looking and exotic machines in their own sense, but what matters to me is the legacy, the persona and the performance that Nissan GT-R brings to the table that for me is my idea of freedom.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...