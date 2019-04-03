Nitish Kumar Discusses Nyay Scheme, Prashant Kishor And More

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Monday tried to downplay talk of an internal rift in his party after Prashant Kishor gave up campaign duties, but said certain issues crop up at times in politics.

Asserting that while Kishor is still the vice-president of the JD(U) and respected by party men, Kumar told News18 in anexclusive interview that he cannot help if he has “certain illusions” about his role. Watch Nitish's exclusive interaction with News18 to know what he had to say on Nyay Scheme, Shahnawaz Hussain and more.