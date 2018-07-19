No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session

BJP will be facing it's first no-confidence motion in the monsoon session. Moved by Telugu Desam Party, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan scheduled discussion and voting on it for Friday. This video delves into possible outcomes, key players and a brief history of no-confidence motions in India.

As Narendra Modi-led NDA government prepares for the first no-confidence motion on Friday, News18 looks at the few basics of trust vote and how does it pan out in the floor of the house.

There are 535 members in the house and the magic number is 268. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday accepted the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition parties against the Modi government. Now, the debate will take place in the Parliament on Friday.