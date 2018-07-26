No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men

The skewed sex ratio and the patriarchal system in Haryana have led to a practice where women are bought from poor states like West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand. And sometimes, from even across the border. While there is no official government data on the numbers, it's believed that hundreds of women are duped every year and forced to become 'Paros'. This has been happening for so many years that it has become a very common practice.



