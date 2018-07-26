Video Wall

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men

woman bought and sold for reproduction in Haryana

News18.com

First published: July 26, 2018, 11:35 AM IST | Updated: 20 mins ago
facebook Twitter google
The skewed sex ratio and the patriarchal system in Haryana have led to a practice where women are bought from poor states like West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand. And sometimes, from even across the border. While there is no official government data on the numbers, it's believed that hundreds of women are duped every year and forced to become 'Paros'. This has been happening for so many years that it has become a very common practice.

SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...