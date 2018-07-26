Video Wall

Noida Building Collapse: Victim Families Talk About Procedural Delay

Two adjacent buildings collapsed on 17 July at around 9:30 PM. Nine people were buried in the building's rubble. Victim families talk to News18 about the harrowing process of claiming the bodies.

