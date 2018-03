Three of the four new Nokia smartphones – the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and the new Nokia 6 – have ben unveiled as Android One devices. The New Nokia 6 sports a unibody with a 2.5D display and Corning Gorilla Glass on top in a 6-inch body. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and will be available in two memory options - 3GB RAM/ 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The smartphone will run Android Oreo and will support USB-C fast-charging and Nokia spatial audio.