Nokia 8 Sirocco First Look at MWC 2018

Nokia 8 Sirocco was unveiled at the MWC 2018 and will act as the flagship for Nokia. It comes with a curved glass finish in a stainless-steel frame, which the company claims to be 2.5 times stronger than the 6000 series aluminum. It will sport a 5.5-inch curved edge-to-edge pOLED display protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. Available from early April, the Nokia 8 Sirocco will retail for a global average retail price of €749, excluding taxes and subsidies.