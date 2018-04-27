Video Wall

Nokia 8 Sirocco Review: The Steel Frame Stock Android Flagship Smartphone

Nokia 8 Sirocco comes as a flagship offering by HMD Global in its recently launched series. The smartphone comes with a curved glass finish in a stainless-steel frame, which the company claims to be 2.5 times stronger than the 6000 series Aluminium. It sports a 5.5-inch curved edge-to-edge pOLED display protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and runs Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. It's now in India at Rs 49,999 and we tell you whether its worth your money or not.

First published: April 27, 2018, 11:27 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
