Nokia 8 Sirocco Review: The Steel Frame Stock Android Flagship Smartphone

Nokia 8 Sirocco comes as a flagship offering by HMD Global in its recently launched series. The smartphone comes with a curved glass finish in a stainless-steel frame, which the company claims to be 2.5 times stronger than the 6000 series Aluminium. It sports a 5.5-inch curved edge-to-edge pOLED display protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and runs Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. It's now in India at Rs 49,999 and we tell you whether its worth your money or not.