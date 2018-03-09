North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux

A tweet by US President Donald Trump that there would be direct talks between him and Kim Jong-un, North Korea's Supreme Leader has set the world of international relations abuzz.​ There have never been talks between a sitting US President Donald Trump and a leader of North Korea. If it does indeed come to fruition, Trump's tweet says that sometime between now and May provided certain conditions are met, he will meet with Kim Jong-un. He has accepted the invitation that was sent from Kim Jong-un to him through some South Korean officials who were visiting the White House on March 8, 2018.