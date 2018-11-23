OBC Subcategorisation: Severe Inequalities Noted

A quarter of the benefits of reservations meant for other backward castes in central government jobs and educational institutions have gone to only 10 castes while about a thousand castes have no representation at all. This is the data shared by a commission set up by the government for more equitable distribution of the OBC quota.However, the data shared in a consultation paper does not specify the percentage of individual castes in the total OBC population which would provide for a more representative analysis of the collated data.

