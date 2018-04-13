October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?

2017 was characterized as the breakthrough year in Hindi cinema when experimental and low-budget films with content made it big, however, one youngster who kept the hopes of masala potboilers alive was Varun Dhawan. So when Shoojit Sircar decided to cast him in his ‘not so glamorous’ October, eyebrows were raised, but Varun’s portrayal of a naïve and innocent Dan puts all doubts to rest. October is clearly Varun’s biggest risk so far, and he justifies his move beautifully. The way he gets attached to Shiuli and evolves throughout the film is satisfying to look at. You as an audience feel proud of all his decisions. Varun’s conviction makes you feel for Dan, even though he isn’t ‘that perfect character’.