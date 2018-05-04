Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Owns This Not-So Insightful 'Docu-Drama'

One of the strongest points of the film is lead actor Rajkummar Rao who brings to the screen an unnerving character, one who knows exactly what he’s doing and feels a sense of pride after butchering people as a means of avenging deaths of various Muslims all over the world. There are instances in the film where even Rajkummar's eyes convey the ruthlessness of Saeed’s acts. Omerta once again proves why Rajkummar is the finest actor on the block right now. ​The film is based on the facts and media representation of Omar, everything that's already available. Thus, it feels like a dramatised fact-file or a documentary on Omar's life with a hanging end. However, there couldn't have been a better time to release the film. Watch the video to know why.

