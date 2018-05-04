Video Wall

Breaking Toons: Karnataka Battle Shifts To Social Media

Breaking Toons: Karnataka Battle Shifts To Social Media

Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Owns This Not-So Insightful 'Docu-Drama'

Hansal Mehta is known for exhibiting unnerving, vulnerable human emotions but his latest Omerta falls short in these categories.

News18.com

First published: May 4, 2018, 6:17 PM IST | Updated: 6 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
One of the strongest points of the film is lead actor Rajkummar Rao who brings to the screen an unnerving character, one who knows exactly what he’s doing and feels a sense of pride after butchering people as a means of avenging deaths of various Muslims all over the world. There are instances in the film where even Rajkummar's eyes convey the ruthlessness of Saeed’s acts. Omerta once again proves why Rajkummar is the finest actor on the block right now. ​The film is based on the facts and media representation of Omar, everything that's already available. Thus, it feels like a dramatised fact-file or a documentary on Omar's life with a hanging end. However, there couldn't have been a better time to release the film. Watch the video to know why.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More