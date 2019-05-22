Take the pledge to vote

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Gets Standing Ovation at Cannes

May 22, 2019 08:13 PM IST India India
25 years after he premiered Pulp Fiction in Cannes, Quentin Tarantino screened his latest, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' to the French Riviera festival on May 21. While 'Pulp Fiction' managed to bag the Palme d'Or in 1994, his much-anticipated film received six-minute long standing ovation. The film features Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in key roles. Ahead of the premiere, Tarantino had also issued a statement asking critics not to reveal any spoilers. The film that revolves around Los Angeles in 1969 is premiering in competition in Cannes ahead of July release.

