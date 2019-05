Opinion: Exit Polls And Media’s Failure To Acknowledge NaMo Wave 2.0

As the majority of exit polls predict a landslide victory for BJP, the question of Modi's invincibility and his rise have again come to fore. News18 Executive Editor, Bhupendra Chaubey, argues that despite the wave in favour of PM Modi, many journalists and media outlets continued to remain in denial about it.​ He says that during his ground reporting trips, he felt that a vast majority of Indians were happy with PM Modi work.