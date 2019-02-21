English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
» » News18 Shorts

Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack

Feb 21, 2019 06:45 PM IST India India
Share

The suicide attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF jawans sparked outrage and condemnation. There were calls of retaliation, of revenge from across the country. While the anger among politicians, top ranking security officials and common citizens is justifiable in the wake of the dastardly attack on our soldiers, but will revenge serve the purpose and is it the most appropriate action that India can take at this time?
News18’s Executive Editor, Bhupendra Chaubey argues why revenegue isn’t the best solution and why New Delhi must strike for dialogue with Islamabad despite the Pulwama attack.

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram