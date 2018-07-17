Video Wall

OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera

OPPO Find X First Impressions Review

First published: July 17, 2018, 8:09 PM IST
OPPO has come up with a new flagship smartphone after long and this one is called the OPPO Find X. The device boasts of innovation in its true sense and houses a stealth camera module on top of a movable slider. Check how it works, and more about the device.
