Order Food On The Go With The New App

A new app comes to Bangalore aiming at providing some relief to hungry people stuck in the infamous traffic jams.

First published: July 13, 2018, 12:24 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
A new app comes to Bangalore aiming at providing some relief to hungry people stuck in the infamous traffic jams. With a 10 sec delivery time when the car crosses the restaurant, it aims at making eating on the go many shades simpler. Watch the video to know more.
