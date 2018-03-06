Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners

The 2018 Academy Awards recognized fresh talent and legendary filmmakers to break ground across several categories.



The 90th Academy Awards crowned Guillermo del Toro's monster fable The Shape of Water best picture at an Oscars that confronted the post-Harvey Weinstein era and sought to pivot to a vision of a more inclusive movie business.



Three widely admired veteran actors won their first Oscars. Gary Oldman won for his Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, Allison Janney (I, Tonya) took best supporting actress, and Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards) won best supporting actor. Oldman thanked his "99-years young" mother. "Put the kettle on," he told her. "I'm bringing Oscar home."



Here is what all the winners spoke about during their acceptance speech at the Oscars 2018.