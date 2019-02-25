Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' Wins Best Picture; Rami Malek, Olivia Colman Bag Top Acting Honours

Oscars 2019 - Hollwyood's big night - which went host-less for the first time in two decades, finished with a star-studded show. Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, it has been referred to as one of the most unpredictable Academy Awards in the recent past. Actor Rami Malek took home an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading role at the 91st Academy Awards ceremony for convincingly portraying the life of late Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody'. 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is a biopic on Mercury and the band Queen, and delves deeper into the rise of the band with a focus on the Indian-origin lead singer's personal life, his sexuality. Olivia Colman was left teary-eyed on being declared the winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for 'The Favourite'. From big wins to the most unforgettable performances and some shocks and surprises, we get you all.



