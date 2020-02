Oscars 2020: How The Academy Selects The Winners | Crux+

Feb 06, 2020 04:44 PM IST iVideos iVideos Share

Oscars are almost here... and this seems to be the perfect time to understand some of the basic things about it like...who votes for the academy awards? how does voting happen? What are the criteria to ensure how a film gets nominated and also how does a film win the award for the prestigious 'Best Picture' category?