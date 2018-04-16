Video Wall

Outrage In Delhi Over Rape Of Minors

People gathered on Sunday in New Delhi against the rape and murder of an eight-year old girl in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir.

First published: April 16, 2018, 9:11 PM IST | Updated: 19 hours ago
People gathered on Sunday in New Delhi against the rape and murder of an eight-year old girl in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. Protesters carried banners demanding justice and action against those playing politics over the child's rape and killing. A young girl sat amid symbolic dolls to mourn the latest victim of sexual violence. Violent crimes against women and girls have been on the rise in India despite tough laws enacted in 2013.The Kathua rape and murder case trial began in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, April 16, 2018
