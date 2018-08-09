Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged

Around 88% Indian women do not use sanitary napkins during their periods. Reasons are inaccessibility, high prices and lack of awareness​. Inspired by Akshay Kumar’s Padman, Jaanvi and Lavaanya from Chandigarh are making their own pads. And distributing them to the underprivileged women of the society. They started the campaign “Stop The Spot” a month ago. Ritu Nanda, a gynaecologist, taught them how to make pads with just cotton. It costs them only Rs 2 per pad and takes them less than one minute to make. After the pads are made, their brothers help them in packing a packet of 10 pads. 10,000 sanitary napkins have been distributed in Jalandhar, Chandigarh and Dehradun so far. The campaign was appreciated by Akshay Kumar, Original Padman Arunachalam Muruganantham and Miss Multinational New Zealand 2018 Simrat Gill. These kids aim to spread awareness amongst people in other parts of the country as well. ​