Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4

BMW has finally unveiled the all-new 2019 BMW Z4 M40i First Edition, the latest chapter in the history of BMW Z Roadsters which began thirty years ago with the production of the BMW Z1. The latest generation of the BMW Roadster celebrates its World Premiere at precisely the same location that served as the stage for the World Premiere of the BMW Concept Z4 last year: The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. We got our hands on it at the 2018 Paris Motor Show to take a closer look.

