Video Wall

Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out

Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out

Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Hyundai Kona Electric Crossover

The Kona broadens Hyundai’s successful SUV line-up. With its sleek, sharp and colorful design it creates a unique proposition in the sub-compact SUV segment.

News18.com

First published: October 17, 2018, 9:49 PM IST | Updated: 4 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
The Kona broadens Hyundai’s successful SUV line-up. With its sleek, sharp and colorful design it creates a unique proposition in the sub-compact SUV segment. Bold exterior lines, a pleasantly spacious interior and a powerful engine line-up make the innovative subcompact SUV suitable for modern, urban customers. We take a look at it at the Paris Motor Show 2018.

SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...