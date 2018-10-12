Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace

The Jaguar I-Pace manages to find the middle ground when it comes to the ever-popular SUV design language and the future of automobiles which are electric cars. But it is not any conventional electric car that can only talk about range and not performance as the drivetrain lets it do some phenomenal things. First and foremost, it can do a 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds and yet, it can offer a claimed range of 470 km, thanks to its 90kWh battery which is made up of high energy density lithium-ion pouch cells. The I Pace is propelled by two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors which is similar to the technology found in the I Type Formula E racing car. These motors generate 400PS and 696Nm of torque. That’s not it, with a 50kW DC rapid charger, the I Pace is claimed to be capable of achieving up to 270km of range per hour. But put all of that aside, have you seen the way the Jaguar I-Pace looks? Well, we bring it to you live from the 2018 Paris Motor Show.