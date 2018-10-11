Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke

The KTM 790 Duke is the bigger sibling to the popular KTM 390 Duke which has made a mark for itself in the Indian market as one of the best value for money performance-based street-naked motorcycles on sale right now. The KTM 790 Duke is powered by a 799cc parallel-twin engine that is liquid cooled, comes mated to a 6-speed transmission and makes over a 100 horsepower. While this may not surprise you but when you couple this power to a dry weight of just 169 kilos, you know you have a motorcycle that accelerates unlike any other. To handle all of that power you get a host of electronic rider aids on board as well, like four riding modes, lean sensitive traction control system, a bi-directional Quickshifter and even cornering ABS. We got our hands on it at the 2018 Paris Motor Show and tell you more about it.