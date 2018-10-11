Video Wall

Raksha Mantri Nirmala Sitharaman on #MeToo

Raksha Mantri Nirmala Sitharaman on #MeToo

Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke

The KTM 790 Duke is the bigger sibling to the popular KTM 390 Duke which has made a mark for itself in the Indian market as one of the best value for money performance-based street-naked motorcycles on sale right now.

News18.com

First published: October 11, 2018, 3:43 PM IST | Updated: 5 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
The KTM 790 Duke is the bigger sibling to the popular KTM 390 Duke which has made a mark for itself in the Indian market as one of the best value for money performance-based street-naked motorcycles on sale right now. The KTM 790 Duke is powered by a 799cc parallel-twin engine that is liquid cooled, comes mated to a 6-speed transmission and makes over a 100 horsepower. While this may not surprise you but when you couple this power to a dry weight of just 169 kilos, you know you have a motorcycle that accelerates unlike any other. To handle all of that power you get a host of electronic rider aids on board as well, like four riding modes, lean sensitive traction control system, a bi-directional Quickshifter and even cornering ABS. We got our hands on it at the 2018 Paris Motor Show and tell you more about it.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...