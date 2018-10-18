Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Lego Technica Bugatti Chiron

LEGO isn't toying around anymore! Perfectly recreating the design lines of the world’s fastest production car – the iconic Bugatti Chiron – the LEGO Technic has unveiled a life-size model replica of the hypercar that pushes the boundaries of what is possible to build in LEGO elements. The model is the first large scale movable construction developed using over 1,000,000 LEGO Technic elements and powered exclusively using motors from the LEGO Power Function platform. We take a look at it at the Paris Motor Show 2018.