Video Wall

'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31

'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31

Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon

The key design attractions on the outside of the car are in the form of the sharp headlamps with the neatly integrated LED daytime running lights that are complemented by the low and bold nose of the car.

News18.com

First published: October 30, 2018, 9:23 PM IST | Updated: 4 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
The key design attractions on the outside of the car are in the form of the sharp headlamps with the neatly integrated LED daytime running lights that are complemented by the low and bold nose of the car. And the bold look is carried on to the back as well with the new design tail lamps and the spoiler like protrusion on the boot lid.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...