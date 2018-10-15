Video Wall

Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of New 2019 Suzuki Jimny Compact SUV

India bound Suzuki Jimny SUV First Look Review, Paris Motor Show 2018.

First published: October 15, 2018, 6:18 PM IST | Updated: 10 hours ago
India bound Suzuki Jimny SUV First Look Review, Paris Motor Show 2018. The new Jimny has a strong square body to express its off-road ability as well as contribute to the driver’s situational awareness. The more upright A-pillars and flat clamshell bonnet enhance visibility from the windshield.
