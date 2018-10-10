Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport

The Suzuki Swift Sport is the sportier version of the Maruti Suzuki Swift that is sold in India and gets several visual changes both on the outside as well as the inside of the car to make it distinct from other variants. Changes include red accents in the cabin as well as use of carbon-fibre styled panels on the exteriors of the Swift Sport. But it is not just a visual update as the car has been given the BoosterJet technology which has also been seen on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS sold in India. However, in the case of the Suzuki Swift Sport, it is a 1.4-litre unit that gets this treatment and as a result, it makes 140 PS of power and 230 Nm of torque and can go to a claimed top speed of 210 km/h. We got our hands on it at the 2018 Paris Motor Show and tell you more about it.
