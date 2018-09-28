Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?

While Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha has beautifully depicted the rawness of Badki and Chutki which is played by Radhika and Sanya, the film couldn't match up the expectation. Sanya and Radhika have fabulously justified their characters. Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz also did an exceptionally marvelous performance. Nevertheless, the movie could have done better had it been a short film. Watch the video for more.