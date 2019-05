Patriarchy Shows its Hairy Side with Shaming Malaika Arora For Body Hair

Beauty standards are ingrained in our minds. Malaika Arora Khan put up a picture on Instagram which showed her armpit hair and people lashed out saying she should have waxed it. This isn't the first time a woman was shamed for showing off something as normal as body hair. On the other hand, body hair is considered absolutely normal for men. Why are there unrealistic beauty standards in place when it comes to women? Watch to know.